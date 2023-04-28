When Hurricane Florence struck Bladen County in 2018, this section of highway near White Oak Road was destroyed.

LUMBERTON — Robeson County and the surrounding region could be in for some rough weather in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.

On Friday afternoon, NWS forecasters in Wilmington said stormy weather rolling into the area this afternoon could bring with it the possibility of a tornado by Sunday.

Forecasters issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook that calls for isolated severe storms with damaging winds and/or large hail late this afternoon through early evening.

The Saturday through Thursday forecast includes a low risk for isolated severe storms with damaging winds and/or tornadoes Sunday.

If weather watchers observe a tornado, the NWS will issue a Tornado Warning. If no tornado is observed, but conditions are such that a tornado could form, forecasters will issue a Tornado Watch.

Wet and stormy weather is expected to continue through the weekend, but clear or mostly clear skies are expected to usher in the work week, according to NWS forecasters.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 70s at least through Tuesday. Overnight lows will likely fall to the low 50s or high 40s.

Hurricane preparedness

While the Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are urging residents to participate in National Hurricane Preparedness Week, April 30 to May 6.

The agency suggests residents go to https://www.noaa.gov/hurricane-prep to find resources and other information to help resident be better prepared for the severe conditions generated by hurricanes.

Themes include “Know Your Risk: Water & Wind, Prepare Before Hurricane Season, Understand Forecast Information, Get Moving When a Storm Threatens, Stay Protected During Storms, Use Caution After Storms and Take Action Today,”

Last week Colorado State University released its predictions for the 2023 hurricane season, stating “hurricane season will have slightly below-average activity.”

While forecasts are no guarantee of certainty with the weather, the CSU forecast also said larger-than-normal uncertainty exists with its 2023 outlook, and even a slightly-below average hurricane does not preclude the possibility of an active season.

“As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them,” according to the CSU forecast. “They should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.”