Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery stands on the N.C. House floor Wednesday thanking legislatures for their support of the Lumbee Fairness Act.

RALEIGH — The North Carolina House of Representatives passed a resolution supporting the Lumbee Fairness Act this week.

The resolution, deemed House Resolution 499, was introduced by Rep. Jarrod Lowery, an enrolled member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, and received bipartisan support.

Lowery spoke on the floor prior to the vote.

“The federal government told the people of Robeson County that we recognize that you are American Indian people, we recognize that the river is the Lumbee River, but we will not treat you like we treat all the other American Indians,” Lowery said.

The resolution urges the United States Congress to support the passage of the Lumbee Fairness Act.

On Feb. 16, 2023, U.S. Senators Thom Tillis and Ted Budd introduced the bill, which extends full federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and makes its members eligible for the same services and benefits provided to members of other federally recognized tribes. An identical bill was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congressional members.

Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery was on the North Carolina House floor, along with Miss Lumbee Mahlea Hunt, during the vote.

“I want to thank the N.C. House for the resolution of support. Thank you to Speaker Tim Moore, Rep. Jarrod Lowery, and the co-sponsors of this bill,” the chairman said. “This shows the strong support that the Lumbee continue to have in the state of North Carolina.”

Hunt wore her Lumbee Tribal regalia during the House vote. She also thanked lawmakers for their “steadfast advocacy for the Lumbee Fairness Act.”

“I extend my deepest appreciation to the N.C. House Members for recognizing the rights of the Lumbee people and standing in solidarity with us,” Hunt said.

The 1956 Lumbee Act recognized the Lumbee as an American Indian Tribe, but barred the tribe from receiving services based on their status as Indian. The Lumbee Fairness Act seeks to amend the 1956 Lumbee Act by extending full federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe.