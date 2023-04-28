Robeson County History

100 Years Ago: The following headlines and story appeard in the April 30, 1923 Robesonian: Charged with Violating Marriage Laws. White Man and Woman said to be an Indian in Jail for Trial on Charge of Violating Interracial Marriage Laws — Man to be Tried on Other Charges.

Bob Green, a white man of many aliases and a fugitive from justice for the past two years, was captured Friday by Officers J. H. Carper, R.C. Miller and E. P. Bryant in the lower end of Maxton Township and is now in the county jail awaiting trial, the date of which has not yet been announced.

More than two years ago Green was arrested on the charge of manufacturing liquor and placed under a $600 bond, which he forfeited when he failed to appear for trial. He left this part of the country and went to South Carolina, where he remained until a short time ago, when he moved back to Robeson County and located in Alfordsville Township.

Not only will he be tried for jumping bond and on liquor charge, but warrants have been issued for him and the woman he has been living with charging violation of the interracial marriage laws, his wife being reputed to be an Indian, the daughter of Tom Dees of Alfordsville Township his wife has been placed in jail on the charge and is awaiting a hearing, which will be given at an early date.

50 Years Ago: The following headline and story appeared in the April 30, 1973 edition of the Robesonian: Volunteer Fire Chief Delton Morgan Honored For Safety Promotion Effort. RALEIGH — Delton Morgan of Lumberton, Rt. 5, received statewide recognition here Friday for his efforts to promote safety and to help his fellowman. …

In nominating Morgan for the state honor, Robeson County Fire Marshall Wilson J. McNeill called the Allenton Fire Department on of the best in the county.

5 Years Ago: The May 2, 2018 Robesonian carried the following headline and story: Graham kicks paddling call back to county. LUMBERTON — A local member of the state House of Representatives has elected to let Public Schools of Robeson County leaders come up with a way to address whether or not corporal punishment will be allowed in local schools.

Rep. Charles Graham, whose District 47 covers most of Robeson County, said Tuesday he will not be introducing legislation to end corporal punishment during the General Assembly’s short session. The Democrat from Lumberton has said in the past he is not in favor of its use.

One Year Ago: The May 4, 2022 Robesonian printed the following headline and story: Dance of the Spring Moon begins Friday. PEMBROKE — After two years, the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. is preparing to welcome friends from around the nation to the “Dance of the Spring Moon” Powwow. The powwow celebrates the rich historyand culture of American Indian and Indigenous people, according to organizers.

North Carolina History

On April 29, 1951, Dale Earnhardt was born in Kannapolis. His father Ralph, was a competitive driver on the NASCAR Modified, Sportsman and Grand National circuits. Following in his father’s footsteps, Earnhardt dropped out of school in ninth grade to pursue a career in racing.

Earnhardt made his stock car debut in 1975 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, finishing 22nd. He drove sporadically, without a full-time sponsor until 1979, when Richard Osterlund chose him for his team. He won at Bristol in his 16thstart, and went on to place in the top five in 11 races during the season.

His performance earned him Rookie of the Year honors. The following year he won the first of the seven Winston Cup Series titles he would win over the course of his life.

Known for his aggressive driving style, and often called “The Intimidator,” Earnhardt dominated the sport through the 1980s and early 1990s. Aside from his seven Winston Cup and three IROC titles, he was also named American Driver of the Year twice and National Motorsports Press Association Driver of the Year five times.

Dale Earnhardt was killed in the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500 on February 18, 2001, at the age of 49.

On April 30, 1963, Angie Brooks and Allard Lowenstein attempted to have lunch together at two restaurants in downtown Raleigh but were denied service because Brooks was African.

Brooks, Liberia’s United Nations ambassador and a Shaw University graduate, was in Raleigh to deliver a speech at N.C. State University.

After the speech, Allard Lowenstein, then a professor at the university, invited the ambassador to lunch.

The pair, with a few students in tow, visited the S & W Cafeteria and Sir Walter Coffee Shop in downtown Raleigh. Despite her diplomatic credentials, Brooks was refused service at both establishments. In fact, the manager at the coffee shop went so far as to say that he would not serve Brooks but could offer her a job as a cook or a waitress.

The press was on hand to report the story. The incident brought national attention to North Carolina, and Gov. Terry Sanford issued an apology to Brooks on behalf of the state. Since Lowenstein chose restaurants that were frequented by state officials, many believed he was an agitator who wanted to stir up controversy. Although he was aware that the establishments were segregated, he denied staging the event.

Nation and World History

On April 29, 1945, during World War II, American soldiers liberated the Dachau (DAH’-khow) concentration camp. Adolf Hitler married Eva Braun inside his “Fuhrerbunker” and designated Adm. Karl Doenitz (DUHR’-nihtz) president.

On April 30, 1945, as Soviet troops approached his Berlin bunker, Adolf Hitler took his own life, as did his wife of one day, Eva Braun.

On May 1, 2011, President Barack Obama announced the death of Osama bin Laden during a U.S. commando operation. (Because of the time difference, it was early May 2 in Pakistan, where the al-Qaida leader met his end.)

May 2, 1994, Nelson Mandela claimed victory in the wake of South Africa’s first democratic elections; President F.W. de Klerk acknowledged defeat.

On May 4, 1970, Ohio National Guardsmen opened fire during an anti-war protest at Kent State University, killing four students and wounding nine others.

This Week in History is compiled by Executive Editor David Kennard from the Robesonian archives, the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and Associated Press reports.