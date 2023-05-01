FAIRMONT —An arrest has been made in the investigation of a man who died almost two weeks after being shot, according to a prepared statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

​According to the statement, 20-year-old Jeremy A. Sweat of Fairmont was arrested by investigators Friday afternoon. Sweat was charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon in an enclosure to incite fear.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 2:54 a.m. on April 14 to 74 Pinehurst Ave. near Fairmont in reference to an individual shot, according to the released statement. Upon the deputies’ arrival, Rashawn Mclean, 31, of Fairmont was found suffering from gunshot wounds. McLean was transported to UNC Southeastern Medical Center and later transferred to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.

McLean died from his injuries on April 27, according to the sheriff’s office.

​Sweat was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

​The investigation is ongoing. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division investigated the case. Fairmont Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and Robeson County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.

​Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.​