Resourceful Communities awarded a grant to the Triumph Team nonprofit to fund activities and material for its Bi-Lingual Community Teaching Garden at the Public Schools of Robeson County Central Office.

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County nonprofit Triumph Team has been awarded a $10,000 grant to fund its Bi-Lingual Community Teaching Garden housed at the Public Schools of Robeson County Central Office.

Resourceful Communities awarded the grant which will be used to fund planting materials, snacks, a field trip to the Botanical Gardens and a “Get Outside” nature hike, said Serilda Goodwin, a retired educator who leads the Triumph Team.

In the garden, students and older student volunteers practice writing skills, probability and drawing skills weekly in journals that will track their educational growth, as they track the growth of the seeds and seedlings, they helped plant in the garden. The official journals will be purchased with grant funds as will additional age-appropriate garden-based books for the youth to keep.

Goodwin said that the purpose of the garden is to bring together families from different nationalities and backgrounds with one common focus, food.

“We don’t have to be at each other’s throats we can get along … We all eat,” Goodwin said.

The group is open to the community, however, children are not allowed to be dropped off, Goodwin said. Anyone interested in joining is asked to contact Goodwin at 910-827-6312.

The group meets each at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Central Office, at 100 Hargrave St. in Lumberton.

“We’re really excited about the garden project,” Goodwin said.