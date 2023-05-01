LUMBERTON — Robeson County Commissioners again continued a public hearing Monday on a special use permit request that if approved would allow for the establishment of an ordnance and explosive disposing training facility near Rowland.

The matter first came before the board during the April 17 meeting with STT Facilities making the request.

“Both the applicant and the opponent, some of which have contacted my office, have indicated there is additional information they would like to present but have not completed,” said county attorney Rob Davis.

Dozens showed up at Monday’s meeting and stood in solidarity in their opposition to the permit approval prior to the decision to continue the matter until the June 5 scheduled meeting.

Davis told The Robesonian that the company intends to establish a facility geared toward law enforcement and military on a 610-acre tract of land in the Alfordsville Township near Rowland that would train them to properly dispose of ordnances and explosives. The company would contract with military bases, Davis said.

A number of residents opposed issuing the permit because of the potential for a decrease in value on neighboring properties as well as fear of the facility negatively impacting livestock in the area, Davis said.

Davis said another reason he suggested the matter be tabled was so the county could look at the implications of the facility straddling the border. According to Davis, the majority of the property is located in North Carolina, however, the entrance is located in South Carolina, which can be problematic for the county agencies responding to emergencies because of jurisdiction.

County fiscal updates

In other business, commissioners heard from the Tax, SEATS and Public Utilities county department heads about budgeting plans for the coming fiscal year, following a glowing 2022 comprehensive financial report from Wade Greene of W. Green, PLLC.

Myron Neville told commissioners that their budget will see a needed $1 million increase from the previous year which is needed with capital projects planned this coming fiscal year.

Neville said the largest projects are expanding the treatment plant in Lumber Bridge and also doing work at the treatment plan in Maxton, both of which are multimillion-dollar feats.

“Maxton was put into service in ‘82 and nothing has really ever been done to it. We’re looking at spending close to $20 to $25 million up there,” Neville said. “We’re looking at something close to that in Lumber Bridge too.”

Neville said because prices have gone up “five and six fold what it use to be,” the department is only working on about four water line extension projects.

“We use to be able to do seven-eight water line extensions … that’s all we can afford to do,” Neville said.

The four projects will be tied into major subdivisions which will mean more revenue for the department, Neville said.

In the Tax Department, Tax Administrator Robert Conner told commissioners that the department is taking on a major addressing project, which involves the mapping department and geographical informational system.

“What this project will do is actually replace addresses on structures within our system. As of now, we have many incorrect addresses and these incorrect addresses are from a time before any of us in this room. We have to go back and correct those with the correct address on each business, each structure within our system.”

Correcting the addresses will allow for first responders to have a quicker response time, Conner said.

Conner said the biggest issue the department faces is the Communications Department reaching out to the Tax Department because of issues finding an address that does not exist because “20, 30, 40 years ago people put their own addresses on their own homes.”

“They just assumed that if their neighbor’s number is 14, I’m on the same side, I’ll be 16,” Conner said.

The project will cost about $100,000, Conner told the commissioners.

“The funds for that are sorely needed because it affects our 9-1-1 monies we receive,” Conner said. “We must go through with this project.”

SEATS Director Sharon Robinson told Commissioners in her presentation that the department has budgeted $550,000 for new buses.

“DOT (Department of Transportation) has not allowed us to order buses for the last two years and they haven’t allowed us to order buses because they were not available,” Robinson said.

The prices of buses have gone up which is the reason for the increase in the line item. Where previously a bus was purchased for about $75,000, now a similar bus will cost $150,000.

“Each bus is usually replaced at 100,000 miles per bus. Our buses now are running at 150,000 to 170,000 miles … all of this has been due to COVID,” Robinson said.

The high mileage is also resulting in more costs in maintenance, Robinson told the commissioners.

Because of the high cost of fuel, the fuel budget has also been increased.

