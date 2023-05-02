LUMBERTON — Average gas prices in Robeson County continue their slow decline Tuesday falling to $3.31, down from $3.38 in mid-April when it reached its record high for 2023.

Average prices in Lumberton Tuesday were a dime cheaper at $3.21 Tuesday, following the trend of falling prices around the state and the rest of the country.

“For the second straight week, the nation’s average price of gasoline has declined, falling 6.3 cents from a week ago to $3.58 per gallon yesterday,” according to a statement from GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average is up 8.2 cents from a month ago but 59.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to the report from the price watcher on Tuesday.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.07 per gallon, $1.18 lower than one year ago, according to the Gas Buddy report.

“After declining the prior week at a slow pace, the drop in the national average has gained momentum,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Oil prices have come under additional selling pressure alongside wholesale gasoline prices, giving retailers room to pass on the lower prices.”

De Haan said diesel prices have followed, falling to their lowest in more than 13 months as demand remains weak due to concerns over the economy.

“With refinery maintenance wrapping up, we should see supplies start to build in the weeks ahead, just in time for the summer driving season, potentially putting more downward pressure on prices,” De Haan said Tuesday. “However, while a majority of states saw gas prices drop, some, particularly in the Northeast, have yet to join in, thanks to being the last to make the switch to summer gasoline – but relief will be on the way soon in areas that have resisted the fall thus far.”

Summer Blend

“In the warmer months, gasoline has a greater chance of evaporating from a car’s fuel system,” according to Gas Buddy. “This can produce additional smog and increased emissions. Refiners reduce the chance of gas evaporation in cars during the summer by producing gasoline blends that have lower Reid vapor pressure (RVP), or lower volatility. These blends vary from state-to-state, region-to-region due to RVP state regulations. They also vary by octane level.”

According to NACS, this higher-grade fuel can add up to 15 cents per gallon to the cost of a fill-up, according to Gas Buddy. This excludes the increased cost due to summer fuel demand, which can vary between 5-15c/gal, depending on the region. More stringent requirements (like California) can mean an even higher cost.

Oil prices

With OPEC+’s voluntary production cuts taking effect Tuesday, the price of oil was under continued selling pressure, according to the Gas Buddy report. But with refiners wrapping up maintenance and ramping up inputs, the drop in oil prices may not be sustained much longer.

Fuel Demand

According to GasBuddy demand data driven by its Pay with GasBuddy fuel card, U.S. retail gasoline demand saw a rise of 1.6% last week (Sun-Sat). Broken down by PADD region, demand rose 1.0% in PADD 1, rose 3.4% in PADD 2, rose 0.3% in PADD 3, fell 1.2% in PADD 4, and rose 1.4% in PADD 5.

Gas Price Trends

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $3.39 per gallon, down 10 cents from last week, followed by $3.49, $3.29, $3.59, and $3.19 rounding out the top five most common prices.

The median U.S. gas price is $3.45 per gallon, down 6 cents from last week and about 13 cents lower than the national average.

The top 10% of stations in the country average $4.80 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $3.01 per gallon.

The states with the lowest average prices: Mississippi ($3.05), Texas ($3.14), and Louisiana ($3.15).

The states with the highest average prices: California ($4.82), Hawaii ($4.76), and Arizona ($4.72).

Diesel Price Trends

The most common U.S. diesel price stood at $3.99 per gallon, unchanged from last week, followed by $3.89, $3.79, $4.09, and $4.19 rounding out the top five most common prices.

The median U.S. diesel price is $3.99 per gallon, unchanged from last week and about 8 cents lower than the national average for diesel.

Diesel prices at the top 10% of stations in the country average $5.11 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $3.35 per gallon.

The states with the lowest average diesel prices: Texas ($3.48), Louisiana ($3.68), and Oklahoma ($3.74).

The states with the highest average diesel prices: Hawaii ($5.87), California ($5.15), and Washington ($4.94).