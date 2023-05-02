NORFOLK, Va. – Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Schaffer, a native of Elizabeth City serves aboard a U.S. Navy warship operating out of Norfolk, Virginia.

Schaffer joined the Navy nine years ago. Today, Schaffer serves as a boatswain’s mate aboard USS Mesa Verde.

“I joined the Navy to continue a tradition of family military service,” said Schaffer. “I am a third-generation Navy sailor.”

Growing up in Elizabeth City, Schaffer attended Pasquotank County High School and graduated in 2012.

Skills and values similar to those found in Elizabeth City are similar to those required to succeed in the military.

“My hometown taught me the importance of teamwork,” said Schaffer. “You can’t be a good leader in the Navy without being a team player.”

These lessons have helped Schaffer while serving aboard USS Mesa Verde.

USS Mesa Verde is an amphibious transport dock. According to Navy officials, these types of warships embark, transport and land elements of a landing force for a variety of expeditionary warfare missions.

Because of their inherent capabilities, these ships have been and will continue to be called upon to support humanitarian and other contingency missions on short notice.

As a member of the Navy, Schaffer is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“We keep our nation safe by being everywhere the enemy is,” said Schaffer.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Schaffer and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“The proudest Navy accomplishment I have is being a part of the visit, board, search and seizure team in 2015,” said Schaffer. “We board ships, search them and question the crew. One time, we found a boat with Russian missiles and three ISIS members.

As Schaffer and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means everything to my family and me,” said Schaffer. “The creed is putting my country before myself”

Schaffer is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank Senior Chief Rickets for teaching me the most important lesson I learned in the Navy,” added Schaffer. “The lesson was to take care of your gear, take care of your people and the rest will take care of itself.”