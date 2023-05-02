Pembroke Mayor Greg Cummings presents Sgt. Timothy Ryan Locklear of the Pembroke Police Department a plaque on behalf of the work he and K9 Unit Officer Zeus have done for the department. Zeus was retired after serving for eight years.

Pembroke Mayor Greg Cummings presents Sgt. Timothy Ryan Locklear of the Pembroke Police Department a plaque on behalf of the work he and K9 Unit Officer Zeus have done for the department. Zeus was retired after serving for eight years.

PEMBROKE — A member of the Pembroke Police Department has retired after eight years of service.

Zeus, a German shepherd, has been relieved of his duties after serving on the department’s K9 Unit. His retirement comes per the recommendation of veterinarian Curt Locklear, who said the canine is suffering from respiratory issues caused by heartworms which could prevent him from performing his required duties at work.

The Pembroke Town Council on Monday approved selling Zeus to his handler Sergeant Timothy Ryan Locklear for the steep price of $1. Zeus will retire as Locklear’s personal pet.

“I wish K9 Zeus a happy retirement. Thank you for your service,” Councilman Channing Jones said.

Locklear said Zeus came to the department in 2014 but was officially sworn into the force the following year after going through the necessary training.

“I had fun with him. He did get a lot of busts. We had some federal cases, a lot of tracking,” Locklear said.

Mayor Greg Cummings presented Locklear with a plaque in honor of Zeus that included his paw print.

“He going to have a good retirement,” Locklear said.

Tourism Authority appointments

In other business, council members approved appointing Lumbee Tribe Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Melvin and Jocelyn Graham, executive assistant to the chancellor at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, to the reconstructed Pembroke Tourism Authority.

“Both of these people will help us continue the collaborations we’re trying to do with the university as well as the tribe to bring visitors and tourists into the town of Pembroke,” said Tourism Authority member John Revels after unveiling the recommendations.

The council came to an agreement on the two individuals, however, they could not reach an agreement on who would replace outgoing member Phil Harper, who also serves as the director of the Pembroke Parks and Recreation Department.

Councilman Larry McNeill nominated Town Manager Tyler Thomas for the role but was informed that Thomas is currently serving as a non-voting ex officio member of the board and must serve in that capacity as the town’s manager.

Councilman Ryan Sampam made another recommendation, but Councilwoman Theresa Locklear objected because the individual did not physically live in Pembroke.

Jones asked Locklear if she had a nominee in mind.

“My opinion is the person over the park needs to be on there so that means we still need an additional person who represents the town,” Theresa Locklear said. “This is a town board. If it wasn’t a town board why are we even here?”

Revels said he understood Locklear’s sentiment but the ordinance does not make it mandatory for board members to live inside of the town’s limits.

“There is no specific or explicit mention of a residency requirement. It is the opinion of Mr. Chavis and myself that we have competent individuals who are passionate about us changing the image of the town for the better and engaging and collaborating with other businesses and other communities to promote tourism,” Revels said.

Cummings recommended that the council spend the next month searching for a qualified individual to nominate at the next scheduled meeting, which is June 5.

In other actions the council:

—Approved a request to rezone a parcel of land on the 200 block of Jaycee Hut Road from an R-10 Residential District to an R-20 Residential District. The applicant, Terry Brayboy, seeks to install a new manufactured home in the space.

—Tabled a public hearing for a request to rezone a parcel of land at 674 Jaycee Hut Road from an R-8 Residential District to a R-20 Residential District. The matter will be reconsidered at the June 5 meeting.

—Tabled a public hearing for a request for a Special Use Permit to allow a restaurant with non-food service-related entertainment as an accessory use at 66 Union Chapel Road. The matter will be reconsidered at the June 5 meeting.

—Set a public hearing date for June 5 to consider a request to allow a car wash or hand wash in a C-1 Central Business District as a conditional use.

