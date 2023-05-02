CRIME REPORT

LARCENY: The following incidents of larcenies were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Holly Swamp Church Road, Lumberton; Parkton Tomemory Road, Parkton; Great Marsh Church Road, St. Pauls; and Barlow Road, Parkton.

VANDALISM: Someone recently reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that an incident of vandalism occurred onTahiti Lane in Rowland.

BREAK-INS: The following incidents of break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Oxendine School Road, Maxton; and McGirt Road, Maxton.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: The following incidents of motor vehicle theft were reported recently to The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Cherokee Circle, Maxton; Interstate 95 North, Mile Marker 1, Rowland; and Midway Road, Maxton.

ASSAULT: The following incidents of assault were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:Hearty Road, Lumberton; and Frontier Drive, Parkton.

ARSON: It was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that an arson occurred on Pine Tree Road, Lumberton.