Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis, second from left, honors three city employees who recently retired during Wednesday’s City Council Meeting. Pictured, from left, are David Johnson, Davis, Ernest J. Johnson and Tonya Z. Alford.

April Wright, center right, who is the Lumberton Junior High quiz bowl coach, speaks to Lumberton City Council Wednesday asking for support for the team’s trip to nationals in New Orleans later this month. Members of the quiz bowl team, at far right, look on.

LUMBERTON — City Council members on Wednesday voted to endorse a design for medallions to be installed on the concrete end bents on each of the bridges on Interstate 95 in the City of Lumberton as part of the project to widen and elevate the interstate through the city.

The design, which has had multiple drafts after a general concept was chosen over several other concept proposals, includes an artistic representation of the Lumber River, cypress trees and the Lumberton skyline. These medallions will be approximately three feet wide by four feet tall, and will be included on the newly reconstructed bridges at exits 17, 19 and 20 and will be retrofitted on existing bridges at exits 13 and 22.

“These bridge medallions typically call attention to something that would be prominent in the area where they are to be displayed,” Deputy City Manager Brandon Love said during Wednesday’s meeting.

The design was drawn up by an artist with the N.C. Department of Transportation, in consultation with the Lumberton Main Street Committee and the Robeson County Arts Council, Love said; the planning process has taken about a year and a half so far.

This is considered an enhancement to the I-95 project, so the city will be responsible for the cost, City Manager Wayne Horne said. Other “betterments” as part of the project include additional lighting around exit 19 (Carthage Road), various sidewalk improvements and all of the utility relocations related to the project.

Councilman John Cantey inquired on the cost; Love said the cost is part of the wider betterments project so he couldn’t give a specific cost right off hand, though he added he’d be happy to share the information with the councilman after the meeting. The specific cost also has not yet been set since the medallion design isn’t yet set in stone.

“Once we get additional information and you tell us that you like a particular medallion, they’ll refine the cost and come up with a number to report back to you,” Horne said. “You’re not committed at that point; we’ll bring it back (to you).”

Cantey made clear he isn’t against the medallions, he simply wanted to know the cost.

“Everything costs money, but everybody from the tourist group, everybody wants to get more advertisement for Lumberton and more draw for people to come into Lumberton and come downtown,” Councilman Leroy Rising said as he made a motion to endorse the design. “This certainly will be an enhancement to get people to remember Lumberton and be more attracted to Lumberton. In the long run, as Councilman (Howard) said, it will be something that will be there forever.”

Lumberton Jr. High quiz bowl team prepares for nationals

Council members also approved for $1,525 in Community Revitalization Funds to be allocated to the Lumberton Jr. High School quiz bowl team to help with expenses for a trip to the national tournament May 27-29 in New Orleans.

April Wright, a media assistant at LJHS who coaches the quiz bowl team, spoke to council asking for community and financial support for the trip. The team earned an invitation to nationals after finishing first in the district, second in the region and 11th in the state this year.

“We are very proud of our students and what they’ve accomplished,” Wright said.”We hope the experience of competing nationally will give them confidence, exposure to new things, and a positive reflection on our community. … We want to show our students that academics are supported just as much as sports, and they’re respected and congratulated also.”

Three members of the quiz bowl team were also present at the Council meeting.

Cantey brought the opportunity to donate CRF funds to the team before Council, saying he hoped the city could generate one third of the team’s costs, suggesting other local governmental boards and even local businesses should also contribute.

“For them to do what they’ve done educationally, that is to be commended for our city,” Cantey said. “They need in excess of $5,000 in order for their travels, hotels and to compete, to represent the city of Lumberton. I hope that the city can do a third, the county can do a third and the school board and parents can also chip in and do a third. If any corporations could contribute … it would be great also.”

Council members also allocated $800 in CRF funds to the UNITE Education Youth Success Banquet; $500 to the Oakridge Homeowners Association for its spring festival; and $300 to Zetas Blue & White Scholarship Program.

Faith-based organizations to expand

Two matters regarding faith-based organizations, both of which required public hearings, were approved by the Council.

One of them was approval to close a block of Riverside Drive, from Poplar Street to Carthage Road, upon the request of The Pentacostals of Lumberton. The church is preparing to build a new sanctuary, which will require its parishioners to cross Riverside Drive when coming to services from other buildings on the church campus after events such as Sunday School; the church, represented in the meeting by Pastor LeDon Barnhill, requested the road be closed as a matter of safety, and said this would also limit cut-through traffic on the street.

Cantey asked if the closure would affect any dwellings, and was told it will not. Councilman Eric Chavis asked if there was any conflict with the city’s water and sewer system or power grid; Public Works Director Rob Armstrong said there are water and sewer lines at that location and the city would request to keep easements at the location to maintain access to those lines, with no permanent structures to be built on top of them. Barnhill stated that there is “no intention whatsoever” to build over those lines, and the motion was made contingent upon the city maintaining the easements.

Rising asked about the possibility of a way-finding sign directing traffic to nearby James L. Stephens Memorial Park; Barnhill said he’d be for it, and discussions have been had about establishing signs to alert drivers the road will no longer be passable.

Council members also approved a special use permit for New Pathway Christian Academy, which is currently operating as a K-5 school, to expand to grades 6-12; the school will also add four additional parcels as part of this expansion.

“We’re looking to offer an alternative for students in the area … that will not only enhance them academically but spiritually,” said George Zindros, speaking on behalf of the school.

Housing matters

Two housing-related matters were also approved by the Council Wednesday.

One was for the continuation of the N.C. Rebuild Buyout Program relating to properties flooded during hurricanes Matthew and Florence in 2016 and 2018.

Council members approved for the program to move forward in 2020, but it was largely halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the state is now picking up where it left off. Staff brought the matter before Council again since it could potentially involve different properties this time.

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) will be paying to buy out properties at closing, meaning the city will not have to front any funding. The city will ultimately be acquiring vacant lots, City Attorney Holt Moore said.

Council members also approved an annexation request by FGM Development/Moss Neck Trust for development of a proposed multi-family complex on Hornets Road.

Council members approved for the property to be rezoned to B-commercial business in April’s meeting. The developer already owns and operates the Meadow Branch Apartments and Northeast Pointe Apartments in the city.

Other matters

In other business, Council members:

— Recognized three retiring city employees: Ernest J. Johnson, a senior fire captain with 28 years of service; David Johnson, a senior fire captain with 23 years of service; and Tonya Z. Alford, the Senior Center Supervisor with 21 years of service.

— Scheduled a budget workshop to be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24.

— Approved a amended request by Horne regarding non-profit budget requests for the upcoming fiscal year 2023-24 budget. Horne recommended no additional funding be increased, as the city looks to rebuild its General Fund balance; Cantey proposed an amendment to remove the $2,500 the city has previously budgeted for Arrested Potential, Inc., which he says is on solid financial footing, to add to Sandy Grove Baptist Church’s summer academy and youth STEM training, and to remove $2,500 from Crossed Youth Law Center to give $1,500 to Las Amigas and $1,000 to Sandy Grove’s summer academy.

— Approved a policy change in which members of the city’s commissions who move out of the city will be allowed to finish their term before a replacement is appointed.

— Approved the appointment of Wayne Lucas to the city’s Recreation Commission, replacing Mike Cox, who has moved out of the city.

— Approved the appointment of Alexis Jacobs to the city’s ABC Board, replacing Lillian Hardin.

— Approved purchase of a lawn mower for the Lumberton Municipal Airport at a cost of $15,220, paid for from a recent vehicle sale and budgeted funds.

— Approved purchase of a river intake pump by Public Works at a cost of $51,120, paid from from the Water and Sewer Capital Reserve Fund.

