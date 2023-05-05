LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s monthly unemployment rate dropped slightly, according to data released Thursday by the North Carolina Department of Commerce, falling from 5.1% in February to 5% in March, the most recent month for which data is available.

The unemployment rate followed a continuing downward trend since peaking at 11.6% in May 2020. The jobless rate stood at 6.2% in March 2022, showing that the rate has improved almost a full percentage point over the past year.

Robeson County was among 61 of North Carolina’s 100 counties that saw decreases in March.

The March jobless rates increased in 12 counties and remained unchanged in 27 according to the Commerce Department.

Hyde County on the state’s central coast had the highest unemployment rate at 8.8%, while Buncombe County, which includes Asheville, had the lowest at 2.8%.

Eight of the state’s metro areas, including Fayetteville — the metro area closest to Robeson County — experienced rate decreases, two increased and five remained unchanged from February to March.

Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount — northeast of Raleigh — had the highest rate at 5.2% while Asheville had the lowest at 2.9%.

The March not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.5 percent.

