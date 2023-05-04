LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office recently welcomed career law enforcement veteran Mickey Biggs to its staff.

Biggs will serve as a Human Trafficking Training coordinator, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Funding for this position comes from the N.C. Governor’s Crime Commission to combat human trafficking throughout Robeson County.

“This position will be utilized to continue to train and educate community partners, civic groups and service providers in order to support Human Trafficking victims by restoring safety, promoting emotional strength, reducing the legal ramifications, and the impact of trauma through intervention education, prevention, and community collaboration,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

Biggs served in the U.S. Navy from 1977 to 1981. He earned an associate degree from Bladen Community College in 1997, a bachelor’s degree from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 1999, and a graduate degree from UNCP in 2004.

His career experience includes working as a state public safety training specialist for the North Carolina Community College System, as a senior lieutenant for the Lumberton Police Department, as eastern district supervisor for the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division, as a volunteer firefighter for the Northwoods Fire Department, as chair of the Criminal Justice Department at Robeson Community College, and as the former director of the Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy at Robeson Community College.

Biggs has been affiliated with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8969 Lumberton/St. Pauls, the State North Carolina Council of Administration, and the American Legion Post 545, Wilmington.

For more information regarding Human Trafficking, visit https://www.dhs.gov/blue-campaign.

To set up a meeting with community watch groups, civic organizations or to have Biggs come speak in general about human trafficking, email him at [email protected]