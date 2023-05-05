CRIME REPORT

LARCENY: The following incidents of larcenies were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Balance Farm Road, St. Pauls; Red Bank Road, Maxton; and Sherman Road, Maxton.

VANDALISM: Someone recently reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that an incident of vandalism occurred on Eaglewood Loop in Lumberton.

BREAK-INS: The following incidents of break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: John French Road, Pembroke; Rennert Road, Shannon; Red Hill Road, Maxton; North Green Street, Parkton; Brayboy Road, Rowland; and Shannon Road, Lumberton.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: The following incidents of motor vehicle theft were reported recently to The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Butler Road, Fairmont; Jaylen Drive, Lumberton; and N.C. 20 West, St. Pauls

DISCHARGING FIREARM: The following incidents of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Cabana Drive, Rowland; and Dilbert Lane Maxton.