Rocky is a labrador retriever and dachshund mix looking for a permanent home. He is described as “friendly” and “playful,” and has been neutered and is up-to-date on all necessary vaccines. Rocky’s adoption fee is $250. Anyone interested in adopting Rocky, or wanting more information, can contact Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of N.C. Inc. by phone at 910-740-6843 or via email at [email protected]