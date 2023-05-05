At no point did I intend to fill this hole with another word about my brother Doug until I sat down on Thursday, which would have been Arthur Eugene Douglas III’s 68th birthday, to write my weekly column and realized there was little else on my mind.

I thought about giving myself a week off, but I get paid to write this column, not much, so the compensation is well aligned with its value. Being mostly retired and on a fixed income – fixed too low – I decided to forge ahead.

Is that not what life requires?

I want people who do not spend their life on Facebook to know a prayer was answered: Doug, after being removed from life support, awakened to see his three children and former wife beside him, and received their love for a full seven and a half hours before his labored last breath. That was after we were told that he would be unlikely to survive more than 6 minutes after being taken off the vent.

I want to add this as well: Our family is beyond pleased with both the care provided by Southeastern Health, and the way it was delivered. The doctors and support staff in the intensive care unit were competent, caring and always sensitive to what our family was facing. They are true heroes, even if the miracles they perform are here and there and not always.

The reaction to last week’s column has been gratifying. As I expected, every family has their own Doug, someone who has self-medicated with drugs, alcohol or a cocktail featuring both to numb the pain that life inevitably brings. Doug’s story is particularly relevant in this county, where there is an epidemic of people dying because of substance abuse, which is attached to poverty’s hip.

This country has turned its back on the mentally ill.

Many of those people have shared their own stories through correspondence, calling my willingness to share “brave.”

Honesty should never require bravery, and to memorialize Doug without acknowledging his struggles would have been transparently dishonest. We need to speak comfortably about uncomfortable things.

I get asked often how I am doing, and I am OK until asked. I really thought my brother’s passing, which was so long in coming, would be easier.

Many have called me a “good brother,” aware that I did the best I could during Doug’s final years to private him comfort, primarily by keeping him off the streets where so many of our mentally ill and addicts find themselves. But I failed miserably in providing Doug with what I really wanted for him, and that was a good ending to his life.

I know folks will say that a person who refuses help, cannot be helped. But if alcoholism and mental illness are diseases, how can the person suffering them be to blame? My best buddy from college died a few years back from brain cancer, and I never once remember being mad at John for suffering with the disease. No, I blamed the cancer.

Way too often I blamed Doug, and not his alcoholism or mental illness.

I began this column not having any clue where it would take me but know now. My advice to those who have their own Doug is to offer support, but do it without expectations, and to wrap it in kindness. That is where I failed. I struggled, even as I was trying to help Doug, to disguise my anger and frustration that bubbled to the surface when his decisions continued to be reckless.

Perhaps others can learn what I did too late.