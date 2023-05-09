Lumberton Police investigators are looking for the drivers of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu and a dark gray 2013 Cadillac ATS.

Lumberton Police investigators are looking for the drivers of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu and a dark gray 2013 Cadillac ATS.

Residents who may have information about a series of shootings in the Tanglewood neighborhood should contact the Lumberton Police Department.

The Lumberton Police Department has many images of the criminals responsible for multiple shootings in the Tanglewood neighborhood.

The Lumberton Police Department is looking for the criminals responsible for multiple shootings in the Tanglewood neighborhood.

Residents who may have information about a series of shootings in the Tanglewood neighborhood should contact the Lumberton Police Department.

The Lumberton Police Department has many images of the criminals responsible for multiple shootings in the Tanglewood neighborhood.

Lumberton Police investigators are looking for the drivers of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu and a dark gray 2013 Cadillac ATS.

Lumberton Police investigators are looking for the drivers of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu and a dark gray 2013 Cadillac ATS.

Staff report