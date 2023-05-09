CARY — A Robeson County school district official was recognized Tuesday for her leadership in the district’s Migrant Education Program which resulted in the Public Schools of Robeson County’s status as the most improved MEP district in the state.

Jennifer Freeman, assistant superintendent of Student Services, Intervention and Support, and her team were recognized at the North Carolina Migrant Education Program Summit. During the ceremony, the Public Schools of Robeson County was awarded the Continuous Program Improvement Award and Freeman was presented a plaque in recognition of her outstanding leadership, commitment and dedication to improve the district’s Migrant Education Program.

“The North Carolina Migrant Education Continuous Program Improvement Award recognizes schools that have made significant progress in improving, not only the academic achievement of migrant students, but also the lives of those they serve,” said Dr. Heriberto Corral, MEP Data and Parent/Family Engagement Coordinator for Federal Programs at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

“The winner of this award has implemented various initiatives to provide migrant students with access to high-quality education, including a summer school program, tutoring services, and supportive services, where more than 80% of its population received some type of service with a limited MEP staff. This district has also established partnerships with community organizations to ensure that migrant students have access to healthcare, counseling services, and other resources they need to succeed,” Dr. Corral said.

PSRC has only received recommendations in recent consolidated monitoring reviews, which is an improvement from past visits which included findings, he said.

The recognition and improvement were made possible by the collaborative work of the district’s Migrant Education Program staff, Freeman said.

“I am very excited and honored to receive this award,” Freeman said. “I have a great team that has made this possible.”

The PSRC Migrant Education Program Team led by Superintendent Dr. Williamson and Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Freeman includes Philip Oxendine, PSRC Federal Programs Director, María Hilario, Migrant Recruiter, Sandra Lopez Greenfield, Migrant COE Reviewer, and Glenys Vasquez, ML/Migrant Program Assistant.

“The Continuous Program Improvement Award is a reflection of the district’s commitment to equity, access, and excellence in education, which is a testament to this district’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that all students have access to high-quality education, regardless of their background or circumstances,” Dr. Corral said.

“This award is a recognition of the hard work and dedication of the MEP staff, the support from the superintendent, and especially the commitment and support of the assistant superintendent, who for years has worked numerous hours to improve the program to where it is now,” Dr. Corral said.

PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson was present during the ceremony and shared congratulatory remarks about Freeman’s leadership and the district’s commitment to the Migrant Education Program and the education of all students.

“This recognition is a huge accomplishment and reflection of the hard work put in each day by Mrs. Freeman and her team. This district is committed to the work of providing all students a sound basic education and will continue efforts to eliminate barriers that hinder student learning,” Williamson said.

“Mrs. Freeman is an outstanding leader whose passion for education and providing the best services and opportunities for children in our district drives all that she does,” Williamson said.

This is not the first time Freeman’s leadership has been celebrated and at the center of district improvement and progress this academic year. The work of Freeman and PSRC’s Federal Programs Department staff members was recognized in March as the district received a clean audit of its Federal Programs Department by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

“Each time Mrs. Freeman comes to the table to discuss educational matters or improvements to be made, she provides a unique perspective, fresh insight, ideas and methods to provide a positive outcome. Congratulations are in order for Mrs. Freeman and her department. Keep up the good work!” he added.

Reach