Marine Raiders with Marine Forces Special Operations Command conduct military freefall parachute training on Camp Lejeune, in March. MFF training ensures Marine Raiders maintain operational currency and capabilities to support global mission requirements. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez

Marine Raiders with Marine Forces Special Operations Command conduct military freefall parachute training on Camp Lejeune, in March. MFF training ensures Marine Raiders maintain operational currency and capabilities to support global mission requirements. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez