Purple Door Productions shines the spotlight on the young talent of Robeson County when Summer Stage returns in July.

Summer Stage will present “The Lighting Thief, The Percy Jackson Musical,” in its premier production in this region and Robeson County.

This three week workshop, open to ages 12-19, will offer classes in acting (stage and film), stage singing, audition prep for film/stage and stage dance…all designed to work toward the production of this highly anticipated Broadway musical.

Classes will run Mondays to Fridays, rotating daily amid rehearsals — and culminating in the weekend run of “The Lightning Thief,” open to the public.

No previous stage experience is required, simply an interest in performing/theater.

Classes are structured on two levels: Beginner (introduction to theatre, acting and performing), focus on basic skills, building imagination and self-confidence. #The advanced level is for those with performance background and will focus on scene and character analysis, exploring various acting techniques, audition prep for stage/film and building audition/performance song library.

Summer Stage runs July 10-28 from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the “The Lightning Thief” playing July 28-30.

Auditions will take place July 6, after registration closes, to assign roles for the musical.

Early registration discount for Summer Stage runs through May 30, at a cost of $150.00 per student, including lunch daily, snacks and T-shirt. Family discounts are offered for multiple students and scholarships are available.

Full registration closes on June 30. Enrollment is limited, so early registration is suggested to guarantee a spot. Call 910-224-4000 for complete information on each camp, discounts offered and to receive registration form.

Summer Stage and the production of “The Lightning Thief” are sponsored by Lumbee River EMC.