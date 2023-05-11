Elizabeth L. Banks

FAYETTEVILLE — Mrs. Elizabeth L. Banks, of Fayetteville, NC departed this life on May 6, 2023.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 13th at 1 p.m. at Wiseman Mortuary Chapel, with burial at Elizabeth Heights Cemetery in Lumberton, North Carolina

She is survived by children, Ricky L. DeBerry, Dr. Garrison Z. Gerald-Banks, Sharon Ger- ald-Johnson (Jarvis), Alrick L. Banks (Dawn); siblings, James G. Leak, Jr., Barbara C. Clark; four grandchildren, Tiffany R. DeBerry, Amari C. Johnson, Maria E. Johnson, Autumn L Banks; three great grandchildren, Malik, T. DeBerry, Amani M. DeBerry, Elijah A. Johnson; and a host of oth- er family and friends.

Family will receive visitation 4-6 p.m. on Friday, May 12 at the funeral home.