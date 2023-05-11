Shaquan Montrell Sinclair

FAYETTEVILLE—Shaquan Montrell Sinclair, known to his family and friends as Quan, passed away on April 26,2023 at the Cape Fear Valley medical center.

Shaquan was born May 25, 1994, in Lumberton, North Carolina, to the late Michele Williams of Lumberton. He was the second oldest of three children; his siblings are Shaquandah Strickland and Shakira Shaw. Shaquan is survived by a host of loving family members and friends.

Shaquan left everyone with so many memories and laughs that will never be forgotten. His personality was so big and outgoing. He was such a quick thinker and had the ability to adapt to any situation. He was known for several nicknames such as “Flexx” or “Q.” He would always respond with phrases like “whole time” or “Findi facts”! He was always the life of the party and enjoyed making everyone laugh. He enjoyed eating good food, listening to music and spending time with his family.

Through the struggles of Shaquans life he always kept a positive attitude and a winning spirit. He was so much to so many people. His family finds comfort in knowing that he is in peace. He will be deeply missed.

Per Shaquan’s wish, he will be cremated, with services provided by Colvin & Sons funeral home of Lumberton. The family is planning a memorial service in Lumberton as well as a private memorial service. Details will come later.

Shaquan you are loved forever, watch over us, our angel.