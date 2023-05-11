Herman Jerome Hall “Ronnie”

Mr. Herman Jerome Hall “Ronnie” 71, of Whitsett, North Carolina, transitioned peacefully on Monday, April 30, 2023 at his residence. Ronnie was born to Herman and Addie Hall on March 31, 1952 in Lumberton, North Carolina.

He is survived by his wife Brenda Gail Barbee Hall; daughter, Tomeka M. Hall; granddaughter, Kristian E. Bryant: siblings, Betty Hall Addison, Thomas V Hall (Adrimar), Tammie Hall Jones (Michael) along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

A public viewing took place on April 12, 2023, in the Chapel of Sharpe Funeral Home in Burlington, North Carolina.

Funeral services took place on April 13, 2023, at Elon First Baptist Church in Elon, North Carolina. A wake with the family present took place before the funeral service. Interment followed the services in the church’s cemetery.

Services entrusted to Sharpe Funeral Home Inc.