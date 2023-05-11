LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department has identified and obtained warrants on two individuals wanted in connection to gunfire in the Tanglewood community on Monday night, according to a statement released to the Robesonian.

Seven Prince Pitchford, 21, of Lumberton has the following charges pending: Discharge Weapon Into Occupied Dwelling/Moving Vehicle, Going Armed To The Terror Of The People, Discharge Firearm In The City Limits, according to Luberton Police

Jermaine Randell Spivey Jr., 20, of Bladenboro has the following charges pending: 2 counts of Discharge Weapon Into Occupied Dwelling/Moving Vehicle, Going Armed To The Terror Of The People, Discharge Firearm In The City Limits, Lumberton Police stated.

Police said additional charges are expected.

Police said residents should considered the two men armed and dangerous, and should call 911 to report their location.

Anyone found to be helping either of these individuals elude capture will face charges, Police said.

On Monday evening Lumberton Police officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of North Rowland Avenue between West 30th and 31st streets.

Officers arriving on scene found two vehicles riddled with bullet hole and left abandoned in the roadways. A blue 2013 Chevrolet Malibu on North Rowland Avenue and dark grey 2013 Cadillac ATS on West 31st Street.

Police learned during the investigation that occupants of these vehicles were shooting at each other as the vehicles were traveling through the neighborhood, police said. Witnesses then reported seeing multiple individuals running through the neighborhood carrying firearms and shooting.

No injuries were reported but at least two homes in the area were struck by bullets.

“All of this took place while small children and their parents were less than a block away at the corner of West 31st Street and North Floyd Avenue trying to enjoy baseball games,” police stated in Monday. “This was a senseless act of violence committed by individuals who have no concern for others, that endangered the lives of everyone in this area.”