Ash is very sweet and friendly, but a little shy at first meeting. He may be best as an only pet, unless adopted with his sister Cinder. When Ash was found his leg seemed to have been broken but healed, so he has a slight limp but that doesn’t bother him. He is a completely healthy boy, up to date on all vaccinations, neutered and around 55 pounds. His adoption fee is $200. Contact the Robeson County Humane Society at 910-738-8282 or visit at 3180 W 5th St, Lumberton.