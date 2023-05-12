LUMBERTON — A Piney Grove Elementary student recently won a local essay contest by the Lumberton Rotary Club and took third place in the Rotary District 7730’s contest.

Earlier this month, Lumberton Rotary Club members announced that Aleigha Faulk, a sixth-grade student at Piney Grove Elementary, won the club’s Four-Way Test Essay Contest.

Aleigha was accompanied by her parents, Selena and Kevin Bolin, her AIG Teacher Valerie Hammond, and the PSRC English Language Arts Supervisor Alicia Mansfield. As the winner of the contest, Aleigha was presented with a check for $100 and named a finalist for the club’s district competition.

Next, her essay was forwarded to Rotary District 7730, where she won third place. Aleigha will travel to Wallace, North Carolina, to receive her recognition and an additional $200 prize.

Aleigha was among 12 finalists in the essay competition for the Rotary District 7730.

“All twelve of these student essays were impressive and the committee had a difficult time narrowing down the top winners,” a statement from the Lumberton Rotary

Club reads in part. “Congrats to all finalists and to our own Aleigha Faulk for taking third place.”

The essay contest was open to 6th-and 7th-grade students who were encouraged to submit their essays to their local Rotary club.

“This year’s topic was how can the Four-Way Test help prevent and stop bullying and cyberbullying,” the Lumberton Rotary Club released in a statement.

The Four-Way Test consisted of four questions concerning the impact of one’s actions.

● Of the things we think, say, or do: is it the truth?

● Is it fair to all concerned?

● Will it build goodwill and better friendships?

● Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

Aleigha’s essay was submitted by PSRC AIG Teacher Valerie Hammond.

“Aleigha Faulk is an enthusiastic learner who takes pride in her academic accomplishments, strives to do well in all areas, and is an excellent communicator,” said Kendra Deese, principal at Piney Grove Elementary School.

“At Piney Grove, we are proud of her accomplishment in writing a winning essay for the Rotary Club, titled The Four-Way Test,” she said.

PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson also congratulated Aleigha for her winning essay.

“Congratulations, Aleigha, for writing such an excellent essay! It is important to understand how impactful our words and actions are in the lives of others. You can affect positive change in your community and world by using your words and actions to make a positive difference starting right where you are,” Williamson said.

“I encourage you to do just that. You should be proud of your work and well-deserved recognition. Keep up the good work,” Dr. Williamson added.

Jessica Sealey is the chief communications officer at the Public Schools of Robeson County. Contact her at jessica.sealey@robeson.k12.nc.us or 910-733-6027.