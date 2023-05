The Robeson Family Counseling Center was the recipient of a generous donation of a dollhouse and 12 ethnic dolls of various ages to assist Trisha Carter, MSW, LCSW in the Lumberton office at 202 W. 15th St.

Retired Pediatrician Dr. Annette Burke and ger 4-year-old granddaughter AnnaBelle (daughter of Andy and Ashley Burke,of Pittsboro) made the presentation on Friday. This donation will be used in play therapy sessions.