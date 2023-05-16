LUMBERTON — Gas prices around Robeson County have seen a significant decline in recent weeks falling to an average of $3.19 per gallon on Monday, down from $3.30 per gallon on Friday.

In Lumberton, drivers were finding the average price of a gallon of gasoline even lower at $3.07 per gallon.

In fact Local prices are among the lowest in the country according to local price watchers GasBuddy.com and AAA.com.

GasBuddy reported on Monday that the nation’s average price of gasoline actually inched up, rising a mere 0.4 cents from a week ago to $3.51 per gallon yesterday.

Still, the national average is down 14.9 cents from a month ago and 95.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.97 per gallon, $1.59 lower than one year ago.

TRENDS

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $3.29 per gallon, down 10 cents from last week, followed by $3.39, $3.19, $3.09, and $3.49 rounding out the top five most common prices.

The median U.S. gas price is $3.39 per gallon, up 2 cents from last week and about 12 cents lower than the national average.

The top 10% of stations in the country average $4.74 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $2.92 per gallon.

The states with the lowest average prices: Mississippi ($2.94), Louisiana ($3.02), and Alabama ($3.05).

The states with the highest average prices: California ($4.75), Hawaii ($4.73), and Arizona ($4.67).

“With oil prices bouncing back over $70 per barrel after reaching as low as $66 in early May, we’ve seen gasoline prices move higher in some states, while others have continued to decline- the national average has seen little change as a result, but overall, gasoline prices continue to see significant relief from year-ago levels,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’re likely to soon see gasoline prices slip to their largest year-on-year deficit since Covid hit, when prices fell over $1 per gallon from 2019. So the relief at the pump has been significant, and even though the gas price decline hit pause last week, it’s looking more likely that, barring a major hurricane or series of refinery outages, the national average may not end up hitting the $4 per gallon mark—something that will make most motorists very happy. For those in Arizona that have seen gas prices spike during the spring, significant relief is starting and should even accelerate over the weeks ahead.”

OIL PRICES

With continued discussion over the U.S. hitting its debt limit, oil prices have seen additional volatility on the presumption that failure to reach an agreement could push the U.S. closer to a recession, while a deal could be seen as boosting the economy by avoiding shutdown. After another volatile week last week, oil prices were in the black to start the new week, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil up 73 cents to $70.77 per barrel, still over a $2 drop from last Monday’s $72.97 per barrel start. Brent crude oil was also trading higher Monday morning, rising 71 cents to $74.88 per barrel, just under a $2 per barrel drop from last week’s $76.79 per barrel start. While oil inventories remain tight, potentially a bullish condition for oil, much of it is being offset by economic anxiety over rising interest rates and the debt ceiling.