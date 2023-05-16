Robeson Community College announce Tuesday that special financial aid will be offered to student registering Summer 2023 courses.

LUMBERTON — Paying for college just got easier thanks to special funding available at Robeson Community College for Summer 2023 courses.

“RCC has multiple sources of funding available to help students pay for classes this summer,” stated RCC President Melissa Singler. “There has never been a better time to jumpstart your degree than now… even if you did not qualify for financial aid in the past, you may be eligible to receive a grant this summer term.”

How is eligibility determined?

“It first starts with completing the RCC application, available at www.robeson.edu/apply-now,” stated Zilma Lopes, the director of financial aid. “The next step would be to complete the Federal Application for Student Aid or FAFSA. Once the FAFSA is on file, our office can then work with students to determine eligibility.”

This special aid is only available for Summer 2023 classes, until funding is exhausted.

“We hope to see many students take advantage of this opportunity,” stated Singler. “Robeson Community College has launched many successful careers and will continue to help change the trajectory of families for generations to come… this is your moment, please do not let it pass you by.”

Summer classes begin May 22.

To register for classes, please visit the Admissions Office in Building 13, call (910) 272-3342, or send an email to admissions@robeson.edu. To view the complete class schedules, please visit www.robeson.edu.

Cheryl Hemric is the chief communications officer at Robeson Community College.