Robeson Community College was the recipient of a $4,216 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation and Lumberton Rotary Club District 7730.

The grant will be used to provide two $1,000 scholarships, one for a student enrolled in the HVAC program and one for an electrical systems student, as well as the purchase of much-needed equipment for both programs – an Orion Science Basic Electricity teaching tool and a Field Piece Job Link Charger with Scales.

“It’s ‘electrically appropriate,’” stated Bo Biggs, the Treasurer of the Lumberton Rotary Club. “Two years ago, the Duke Energy Foundation sent $2,000 and we matched it with $1,000 with club money by giving it to the community college and we bought some equipment and provided scholarships for some students and got some thank you notes of how we were furthering their career.”

“They were so pleased,” Biggs said of Duke Energy. “They gave us $3,000 this year… and I thought, let’s expand what we did particularly in the electrical field.”

“We really appreciate everyone’s support of the college,” Vice President Eric Freeman told the Lumberton Rotary Club. “We are thankful for this opportunity; this money will benefit many students at the college with scholarships and equipment.”

Timothy Bryant, the lead instructor for Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration, and Michael Levinson, the lead instructor of Electrical Systems, gave a presentation to the Rotary club members.

“You see skills in our electrical systems program or the other way around… but 80% of the problems you find in the Heating, Air Conditioning field will be electrical,” stated Bryant, showing how the two programs are similar. “Our HVAC program provides students with the training and credentials they need to be successful in the industry.”

According to Bryant, employment in the HVAC field is projected to grow 5% in the next 10 years.

“Robeson Community College will play a major role in the ongoing skills working shortage,” said Bryant. “The mission of our program is simple, supply and demand.”

With a shortage of skilled labor, getting more students trained is a major focus of RCC.

“Your gift helps students in dire need to achieve their education goals,” said Levinson. “Once they graduate from our program, they pursue their career goals and provide for their families.”

“The starting pay for our graduates is $37.39 per hour,” said Levinson. “Employers want to hire them before they graduate.”

Levinson told of one recent graduate who is now making $39 per hour and with overtime, estimates the student is making in excess of $100,000 per year.

“Graduates get good paying jobs,” said Levinson. “I get to watch students as they mature and become multitaskers, I watch them juggle their jobs and school work and grow into responsible young adults… and it’s a pleasure to do so… and it’s because of donors like you that this program is thriving.”

With the gift received, Robeson Community College is thankful for the continued partnership.

“We cannot thank the Duke Energy Foundation or the Lumberton Rotary Club enough for their generosity and ongoing support in bestowing this gift to the RCC Foundation for our students,” said RCC President Melissa Singler. “This gift will be put to good use to generate more graduates that are skilled and workforce ready for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

Cheryl Hemric is public information officer at Robeson Community College.