LUMBERTON — Tuesday’s Associate Degree Pinning ceremony at Robeson Community College was a dream come true as students were finally able to realize the harvest of their hard work had become a reality.

“I solemnly pledge myself before God and in the presence of this assembly to practice my profession faithfully… I will do all in my power to maintain and elevate the standard of my profession…” Associate Degree Nursing students said as they took the Florence Nightingale Pledge while lighting their lamp during the 41st ADN pinning ceremony held at Robeson Community College. “I endeavor to devote myself to the welfare of those committed to my care.”

Students started their journey in nursing back in the Fall of 2021. For some it was a continuing of a degree they have already earned, such as practical nursing or bridging from life as a paramedic to nursing. For others, it was an opportunity to start a new career and go in a new direction.

“You are the reason why we are here,” stated Melissa Britt, the program director of the ADN program at RCC. “Today signifies your induction into the professional nursing practice. Nursing has a rich history and is a time-honored profession.”

Since 2019, the Associate Degree Nursing program at Robeson Community College has been ranked in the top 5 of the 58 community colleges and over 90 nursing programs in North Carolina. Recently the program was awarded full accreditation by the National League of Nursing, reaching a gold standard of excellence recognized on an international level.

“Graduates I want to thank each and every one of you for choosing Robeson Community College. You could have gone anywhere but you chose us and we greatly appreciate that… this is your moment,” said RCC President Melissa Singler. “We are so proud of you…We appreciate you, we honor you, but most of all we congratulate you today.”

During the ceremony 25 students were pinned, celebrating their rite of passage into the nursing profession. Those students were:

Lekeya Briale Alford

Zulma Victoria Arroyo Bello

Chandler Barnes

Emma Elizabeth Barnes

Breyanna Nicole Bryant

Trinity Hope Butler

Alexis Dial

Carlee Alayna Fulkerson

Jayla Makia Gaddy

Mollie B. Haymore

Brian Histed

Mariah Ledwell

Ashley Nicole Lewis

Ashawnté Lewis

Bobbie Ann Locklear

Trevor Jordan Locklear

Michaela Gayle Mickles

Mariane S. Moyses

Ashley Prevatte

Dulce Christal Rocha Vera

Christen Renee Rogers

Justin Cole Rogers

Ismael Virginia Virgile

Selamawit Tefera Wolkeba

Asia Marie Young

Several awards were given out during the ceremony to recognize students who went above and beyond.

Lekeya Alford and Bobbie Ann Locklear received recognition from RCC’s practice partners – Scotland Health and UNC Southeastern.

The academic excellence award was given to Alexis Dial, who also served as the ADN 2023 Class President.

The Leadership award was given to two recipients who had matching GPA’s – Dulce Rocha Vera and Mariah Ledwell.

Ashley Prevatte and Ashley Hunt were both chosen as recipients of the Clinical Excellence Award.

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College