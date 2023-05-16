City recognized for 25 years of Water Plant weather station data

LUMBERTON — A National Weather Service representative presented the City of Lumberton with an award Tuesday recognizing the city’s Water Plant for 25 consecutive years of reporting daily weather conditions.

The reporting station hit the 25-year mark last year as it has reported data consecutively since it began operation in 1997.

“We’re obsessed with data,” said Ian Boatman, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Wilmington who presented the award Tuesday. “To have a data point out here — it’s really easy to get places that are in the more metropolitan areas, but to get more rural data, that means a lot, because we have all these fancy toys we can play with, like radar and satellite, things like that, which help us a lot, but it doesn’t tell us the whole story. If we’re able to have boots on the ground and get us real weather data — how much rain yesterday, what is the temperature — that can play a big role. Especially if you talk about big tropical events, for example.”

The certificate presented to the city Tuesday reads: “Honored Institution Award: This certificate is awarded to City of Lumberton Water Plant in grateful recognition of 25 years of weather observations in cooperation with the National Weather Service,” and is signed by NWS Director Kenneth E. Graham and NWS Eastern Region Director Jason P. Tuell.

A weather-reporting station has operated in Lumberton since 1883, Boatman said, as part of the Cooperative Observer Network, which has reporting stations at various locations around the country to aid the NWS in tracking the weather. The original station was near the city’s Public Works Building, just south of downtown Lumberton, before moving approximately 1 1/2 miles northwest to its current location at the Water Plant, on Lowery Street in West Lumberton near Luther Britt Park and the Riverwalk.

Having data going back 140 years from the existing and previous reporting sites is hugely valuable for the NWS as it tracks weather patterns in Lumberton, Boatman said.

“That’s where climatology comes in, as opposed to just weather,” Boatman said. “Weather is just kind of day-to-day changes, and climate is a long time of how a certain area reacts to different weather conditions over time. We’ve got a long network to work with. If you have to move a station, we try to keep it within a five-mile radius.”

And that data from the past is what helps the NWS predict weather patterns for the future.

“You cannot predict anything about the future until you know a little something about the past and the present,” Boatman said. “The more data that we get, the more data we’re able to look back at versus what we have now, and it helps us predict the future. So how is the river going to react tomorrow? We have a cold front coming through, rain tonight and tomorrow; how is the river going to be impacted from that?”

Among the data reported at the water plant is the temperature, rainfall totals and river levels.

“I think (the NWS) calls every day at a minimum,” said Corey Walters, the city’s deputy public works director. “I know the operators that are here on staff, they go and check the rain gauge every day as part of their routine checks, and that gets reported into the National Weather Service. The river gauge is kind of automated; I don’t think they have to call that one in.”

The station reported 28 feet of water inundation from the Lumber River during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, and a record 29 feet during Hurricane Florence in 2018.

While that flooding caused catastrophic damage in and around the city of Lumberton, those statistics can also help predict — and possibly lessen the impact of — the next big tropical event.

“Heading into hurricane season, June 1 is the magical date in which it starts, and now we’ve got to look forward at what we potentially may have to deal with this fall,” Boatman said. “We look at these major events, Matthew, Florence, etc., and we determine what data have we gotten before and what kind of things can we expect, based on the strength of the storm, based on the amount of rain it produced, and that can give us an idea what to expect on the Lumber River and in other places as well.”

In the event of high river levels, the NWS coordinates with the Southeast River Forecast Center in Peachtree City, Georgia, to issue river flood warnings as needed.

“It’s really important to have that data point to keep people safe,” Boatman said.

The city is in the process of upgrading the river intake system, Walters said, which should provide even more accuracy in its reporting in future major weather events.

“During Matthew and Florence, the gauge that’s used for that went underwater,” Walters said. “Some of the other structures around there, we could kind of do a measurement to figure out where it went to, how high. But as part of the elevation project that we’re in the process of doing right now, we’re moving that gauge up, that way we’ve got a true constant reading on that, and it’s not going to have any guesswork in the future.”

As the city’s consistency in reporting data was recognized, Boatman said that long-standing reporting stations like this one are actually becoming more rare, which further underscores the importance of the Lumberton station and others that continue to report daily.

“This program, the Cooperative Observer Network, is something that we’ve struggled with in recent years,” Boatman said. “It’s not just our office, it’s across the country; we’ve seen a decrease in the amount of stations that report. So to be able to keep and maintain stuff like this is extremely important, because it all goes back to that data. The more data points we can get, the better it helps our job; it helps their job along the way as well, it’s kind of a mutual partnership involved. So if we’re able to establish and maintain this overtime and go another 25 years, another 50, etc., that’s the best-case scenario for everybody involved, and that’s critical, especially when we’re actually losing data overall.”

The city is equally glad to continue with that cooperation in the years to come.

“Obviously we’re very happy with partnerships with the National Weather Service, NOAA for river monitoring and multiple different agencies, both state and federal,” Walters said. “We’re more than happy to cooperate, because the data we give (them), in turn comes back to us and helps us in planning for these future events. Looking back at previous records and where things were, and trends on where we need to make changes in infrastructure to kind of know where we’re headed to.”

