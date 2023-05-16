LUMBERTON — National Weather Service forecasters are calling for wet weather during the next few days.

No weather watches or warnings have been issued, but packing an umbrella may be wise as the first of the storms moves through the region early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Once the storm moves on skies are expected to be partly sunny this afternoon, with a high near 85. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday night is expected to bring a slight chance of showers before 2 a.m. according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. An east wind will bring gusts as high as 18 mph, forecasters said on Tuesday. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday will usher in a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy skies will linger through the afternoon with a high temperature near 77. East winds around 15 mph could bring gusts as high as 23 mph, NWS forecasters said on Tuesday. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday night and Friday will bring much of the same with a chance of showers during the day accompanied by mild winds. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Clear skies are expected on Saturday morning, with a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Saturday’s high temperature will be near 85 degrees.

Showers return on Sun day and Monday bringing the chance of precipitation to 40%.