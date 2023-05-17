LUMBERTON — As a result of a pursuit that took place in Lumberton on May 11, Karon Rorie, 39, of Lumberton has been charged with the following offenses:

Felony Possession of a Firearm By Convicted Felon, Felony Possession of Stolen Property (Firearm), Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Government Official, Felony Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Failure to Head Blue Lights and Siren, Driving While Impaired, Reckless Driving To Endanger, Resisting Public Officer, Hit and Run Leaving Scene with Property Damage and Speeding.

Rorie is in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $2.02 million bond.

A prepared statement from Lumberton Police stated the incident began at 11:13 a.m. on May 11, when Lumberton officers initiated a traffic stop on a green 2002 Chevrolet Silverado. Police said Rorie was driving and was the subject of a search warrant executed by the Lumberton Police Department.

According to police, the driver refused to follow officers’ commands to exit the vehicle and drove away, fleeing the traffic stop.

A pursuit was initiated, which lasted approximately 35 minutes before the vehicle was disabled, according to police.

No injuries have been reported.

The Lumberton Police Department was assisted in the pursuit and taking this subject into custody by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the N.C. State Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.