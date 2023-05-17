LUMBERTON — The third annual Ann Marie Gentry Memorial Scholarship was awarded Wednesday to a Lumberton Senior High School senior.

Kinsey Noel Chavis was the recipient of the $1,500 scholarship given in honor of the late Ann Marie Gentry, the wife of PSRC School Board Member William Gentry. This is the second year the scholarship was presented on Ann Marie’s birthday.

Kinsey met Gentry and his two children, Allyson Stanton and Allan Gentry, and his granddaughter Wren Stanton, who presented her with the check Wednesday afternoon at LSHS. Allyson Stanton also presented Kinsey with Dr. Seuss’ “Oh the Places You’ll Go” book.

The 18-year-old has plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Pembroke which is Ann Marie’s alma mater. Kinsey plans to pursue a degree in Elementary Education with a concentration in History.

“It is such an honor and a blessing,” Kinsey said of receiving the scholarship.

Kinsey was deeply moved by the meaning behind the scholarship.

“It’s so beautiful what y’all have done,” she said of the family’s decision to award a scholarship in Ann Marie’s honor. “I want to do good to carry on her memory.”

Kinsey is the daughter of Jerry and Kim Chavis. She has been actively involved in various clubs and organizations including the Beta Club, NHS, Elevation Club, HOSA, Lumberton High School Key Club, Seadogs and Yearbook.

The scholarship, which is offered annually, seeks to assist a student in their pursuit of a career in the field of education. Gentry thanked the Scholarship Committee and Debra Stone for their assistance in awarding the scholarship.

Ann Marie spent her career educating middle and high school students. She taught at Littlefield Junior-Senior High School and Lumberton High School where she retired in 2000. She was passionate about education and making a difference in the lives of her students, which was evident each day in her classroom. The English teacher loved literature and always found ways to engage with her students and bring stories to life.

After Ann Marie’s passing in 2019, her family established the Ann Marie Gentry Memorial Scholarship.

“She encouraged her students in their studies as well as in their lives. Many of her students have gone on to pursue education as a career,” Gentry said. “Whatever their career choices, Ann Marie’s inspiration and love for her students lives on through them.”

Anyone wishing to contribute to the scholarship fund, can make checks payable to the Ann Marie Gentry Scholarship Fund and mail them to Lumberton Senior High School at 3901 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Jessica Sealey is the chief communications officer at the Public Schools of Robeson County. Contact her at [email protected] or 910-733-6027.