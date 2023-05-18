LUMBERTON — Community members really showed their love and support to Robeson Community College during RCC Spirit Night at Zaxby’s. The college was recently presented with a check for $385.22 by the restaurant. This money will be used towards funding the bi-annual $500 RCC AEOP (Association of Educational Office Professionals) business scholarship that is awarded in the fall and spring semester.

“We are so thankful for everyone that came out to eat at Zaxby’s during RCC Spirit Night,” stated Christy Musselwhite, the association’s president. “This money will help pay it forward to a student that is pursuing an education in Business Administration, Computer Information Technology or Medical Office Administration.”

The check was presented to RCC’s chapter of AEOP by restaurant marketing manager, Hector Perez.

“As soon as we approached Zaxby’s management, they were eager to help and loved the opportunity to assist RCC in raising money for student scholarships,” Musselwhite said. “They were so easy to work with and we thank them for the kindness and generosity during RCC Spirit Night. The food was amazing and their hospitality was even better.”

If you are interested in contributing to the scholarship fund for RCC’s AEOP District 9 chapter, please contact the RCC Foundation at 910-272-3236 or [email protected]

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her at 910-272-3241 or [email protected]