PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Belle. Born Aug. 23, 2020, Belle is our very shy and sweet lab mix. She gets along great with other dogs but is still very shy with people and must be supervised when around others as she seems to have some trauma triggers that are still unknown. Belle is in need of a steady and safe environment with an understanding family that will help her to continue to make progress with her shy and timid behavior. She is spayed and up to date on all vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $200. For more information contact the Robeson County Humane Society at 3180 W 5th St. in Lumberton, 910- 738-8282.