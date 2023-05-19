LUMBERTON — This week, several students enrolled in the English as a Second Language program at Robeson Community College completed the NorthStar Digital Literacy course. RCC plans to expand the program in June for any student seeking to gain a better understanding of computers and software.

“We had focused on using this program with our ESL students originally, however, we are hoping to expand that to more students with our next cohort,” James Mitchell, the director of career and college readiness stated. “The next cohort will begin June 5th and ends August 15th for part one. Class will meet on Mondays and Tuesdays from 8 am to 1pm.”

Completion of this program signifies that the learner has gained the basic skills necessary to perform tasks on computers and online. Online, self-guided modules assess the ability of individuals to perform tasks based on these skills. Upon completion, students are presented with a certificate.

Included are basic computer digital literacy standards and modules in two main areas:

Essential Computer Skills – Basic Computer Skills, Internet Basics, Using Email,

Essential Software Skills – Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Google Docs

The nine students who completed the course in May are:

Yadira Ayala-Marban

Maria M. Barrientos-Martel

Xiaoshan Chen

Rosa Cuevas-Santiago

Reslin Delinois

Norma E. Gomez Escuadra

Rudis Y. Hernandez Lopez

Clesinda Luis-Cortes

Angelica Ortiz-Garcia

