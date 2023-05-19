RALEIGH — The Lumber River Council of Government participated in the NC Association of Regional Councils of Governments’ Advocacy Day at the NC General Assembly this week.

The LRCOG is one of 16 regional councils of governments that work for solutions to regional issues, help coordinate the implementation of federal/state programs and services, and work to build strategic partnerships to uplift communities. They were in Raleigh to meet with legislators who represent their counties and to highlight their policy priorities.

Their policy provisions include increased funding for the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program; the expansion of high-speed broadband; advocating for additional funding for aging, community development, infrastructure, and workforce programs; and request to modify our state’s “Prosperity Zones.”

Councilwoman Mary Jo Adams, Laurinburg; Councilman Robert Conoly, Raeford; Commissioner Caroline Sumpter, Red Springs; Councilwoman Angeline David, Dobbins Heights; Councilman Jeremey McKenzie, Ellerbe; and Councilman Owen Thomas, Lumberton; were part of the LRCOG delegation.

“LRCOG does so much for our local governments and non-profits; it is always a pleasure hosting their delegation here in Raleigh. I thank them all for their continued service and advocacy on behalf of our communities, said Rep. Garland Pierce on the visit.

To learn more about the Lumber River Council of Governments, visit their website at https://www.lumberrivercog.org/