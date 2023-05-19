LUMBERTON — The planetarium will be offering summer visits from June 1 through Aug. 10 to members of the public.

Summer camps, vacation Bible schools, elder care institutions and family groups are invited to visit the Robeson Planetarium and Science Center.

Reservations are required in advance, so a program can be tailored to your preferences. To make a reservation, please call Joy Ivey at 910-671-6000, x3381.

Here are some programs that show the range and depth of our program offerings:

The Sky Above Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood: This program for the pre-k age group, is an adventure along the trolley route in Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood. Find out if Lady Elaine will catch the moon!

Ant and Bear: from NASA’s Skytellers series. This early elementary grade level story features the battle for day and night. Who wins the dance contest?

Galileo and the Power of the Telescope: In the skies of Northern Italy, Galileo sees things no one else has seen, and he writes a book about it. Learn about the reasons why Galileo is considered the father of modern science.

Curiosity: 11 Years Roving Mars features the latest results from this wildly successful NASA mission. This program is suitable for all ages. At certain program times, we’ll have a NASA guest speaker working with the mission currently to answer your questions.

JUICE and Europa Clipper: Missions to a Giant Snowball: Suitable for all ages, this program is about the missions planned and underway to Europa, Jupiter’s wettest moon.

For our more seasoned visitors, we feature Dawn of the Space Age/Spacex, a program going from the glory days of Apollo to the most recent doings by Spacex and NASA.

New free program, premiering the week of July 5th: Eclipses! This program is suitable for all ages, and discusses in detail the upcoming solar eclipses of 2023 and 2024.

The inflatable planetarium holds 12 adults + 12 children safely at one time. For camps and larger classes, we can safely hold 30 ten year olds, or 25 thirteen year olds, each with two adults. There are multiple time slots around 9 am, 11am, 1pm, and 3 pm. As a reminder, all citizens of Robeson County are admitted free, as long as you’ve reserved a time for your groups’ program.