LUMBERTON — What’s billed as a Guinness World Record attempt here in Lumberton, promises to deliver cash and prizes to a few lucky residents.

The date for the annual Jelly Filled Donut Contest has been set for 11 a.m Sept. 16 at the Boys and Girls Center inside Biggs Park Mall, 2800 N. Elm St.

Gift certificates of $50, $100 and $200 — donated by Blair Watts with Woodforest National Bank — will go to top finishers in the speed eating contest.

If the winner breaks the world record, they’ll walk away with $500 from Re/Max Real Estate Exchange and a $500 Gift Certificate from Ollie’s.

But wait, there’s more.

Anyone attending the event can register for free to be part of a drawing to win a 5-minute “Shopping Spree” at Ollie’s. The timing of the shopping spree is to give one winner a chance to fill a shopping cart – or carts — just as the holiday shopping season is approaching.

On top of all that, event donors have made possible another cash giveaway at noon outside Biggs Park Mall during the day of the donut binge. Tickets will be sold for $50 each, giving one winner the chance to win $5,000 and five others a chance to win $1,000.

Music by Past Perfect will keep the event hopping and free refreshments will be available for all.

The event sponsored by the following: Boys and Girls Center, Farm Bureau Insurance, Cakes and Pastries, Mountaire Farms, Sign City, City Recreation Dept., Canady Termite and Pest Control, Woodforest National Bank, Truist Bank, Adelio’s Express, All American Heating and A/C Services, Chick-Fil-A, Norton’s Automart, Biggs Park Mall, Trinity Holiness Church.