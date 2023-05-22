LUMBERTON — Thee arrests have been made in the Jan. 5 fatal shooting of Dymaree Thompson of Lumberton.

As a result of the investigation, the have been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting:

Zaquan McNeil, 23, of Lumberton was arrested on May 19 and has been charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.

Tyler Scott, 20, of Lumberton, was arrested on Monday and has been charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.

Clonze Shylik McDuffie, 22, of Rowland was arrested on Monday and has been charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.

All three suspects are in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division assisted with this investigation.

On Thursday Jan. 5 at 6:57 p.m. Lumberton Police Officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the area of Carver Street. When officers arrived they found an unresponsive male lying in the road at Carver and Edgewood Streets. The male had been shot more than once and was deceased on the scene.

Investigators are investigating and are asking that anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.