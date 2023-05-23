LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College will hold a Memorial Day Observance at 3 p.m on Thursday in front of the three flagpoles between Building 13 and Building 14, near the entrance of the Military Affiliated Resource Center. Everyone in the community is invited to attend.

The ceremony will include an open prayer, the pledge of allegiance, a short speech from the American Legion, and the placing of a wreath under the three flags.

“I represent the American Legion Post 42 group… the service may only last 15 minutes; we just want to observe the purpose of Memorial Day and not forget,” said Sherry Lofton, an English instructor at RCC.

As another reminder to not forget, yellow ribbons have been tied around the trees in front of the rose garden near the front entrance.

Lofton says that “According to A&E History, ‘The yellow ribbon has long been a symbol of support for absent or missing loved ones.’ Therefore, yellow ribbons have been tied around 6 trees at RCC in honor of Memorial Day.”