LUMBERTON — A 25-year-old Lumberton woman has been arrested for a deadly hit and run that occurred almost a year ago.

On Monday, Brandy McKee was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Montrea N. Howell, 42, of Lumberton.

McKee was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $1 million secured bond.

Howell and McKee were dating at the time of his death.

On June 25, North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Bee Gee Road in Lumberton in reference to Howell being struck by a vehicle. Upon the arrival of the patrolman, the vehicle that struck Howell had fled the scene.

The case was investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division and North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information about case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.