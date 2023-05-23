LUMBERTON — Communities In Schools of Robeson County has secured a $330,000 grant that will address Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) or traumas and disparities associated with violence, COVID-19 and other natural disasters.

The grant, awarded by the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust in Winston-Salem, maintains a focus toward improving the health and quality life of financially disadvantaged residents in North Carolina.

The funding will continue to target childhood traumas by expanding on the preparedness efforts of the Resilient Children Coalition of Robeson County begun more than five years ago. The new work aims to focus on identified and targeted areas in Robeson County with a primary focus on the South Lumberton Community.

“The whole purpose is to build community organizational and individual capacity in areas with low income so that historically marginalized populations can participate in health improvement efforts,” CIS Executive Director Danny Stedman said. With the help of the grant, Communities In Schools will be able to continue efforts for an additional three years.

“Too often good community work stops when the funding ends,” Stedman said. “This grant will allow us to build on the work of the Coalition and continue to support our children and families who are facing many challenges.”

CIS will continue to work with the Partnership for Children’s initiatives related to Adverse Childhood Experiences in Robeson County. We will continue to work more specifically with students and parents from W.H. Knuckles Elementary and Lumberton Junior High Schools. Dr. Stedman stated “this community has some

unique needs and the main purpose of this work is to ensure the children are included in the implemented plan.”

Community Champions will continue to provide informational opportunities based on community events. A member of this team is bilingual and will be able to relate well to our Hispanic Community. While working with the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and other agencies throughout the county, we will integrate Trust funding with other funding opportunities to host parent trainings and meetings in literacy, healthy living and nutrition. Dr. Stedman stated, “being well-rounded and healthy should begin in the home for every child”. Our efforts will be to work with parents to prepare them to be more equipped to work with their children at home. This will better prepare them for success in school and in life.

Communities in Schools is a non-profit founded in 1992. We are the nation’s largest dropout prevention program for keeping children in school and helping them to successfully graduate. Grants, fundraising, individual financial gifts, corporate and business sponsorships, etc. have been the livelihood for providing services to the youth in several of our schools throughout the county for many years.

CIS is located in 13 of our schools. We provide afterschool programming in two of our middle schools. Grant opportunities have afforded summer camps for both Red Springs Middle and St. Pauls Middle Schools for the month of July.

For more information about this grant award and Communities in Schools, please feel free to contact Executive Director, Dr. Danny R. Stedman, by calling 910-738-1734 or emailing him at [email protected] Our office is located at 308 East 5th Street in Lumberton, NC. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/cisrobeson/