PEMBROKE – The Curt and Catherine Locklear American Indian Heritage Center at UNC Pembroke has announced the second cohort of the Spirit of Old Main Scholars.

The Spirit of Old Main Scholarship was established in 2022 to reduce financial barriers to postsecondary education for highly competitive American Indian students. The 2023-2034 academic year recipients are Shicoria Chavis and Destiny Locklear, both of Red Springs High, and Kylie Cummings of Purnell Swett High. They are all members of the Lumbee Tribe.

“This scholarship means everything to me and especially my parents,” said Locklear. “My joy could not compare to theirs when they heard the news of their child receiving the Old Main Scholarship. I am very thankful to the scholarship committee; all my hard work in high school has paid off for this opportunity, but now it’s time to work even harder as I journey into college.”

Recipients are selected based on their academic achievements, involvement with Indigenous communities and interviews. It covers the student’s unmet financial needs after applying for other scholarships.

“The Old Main Scholarship means more to me than anyone could ever imagine,” Chavis said. “It’s a huge opportunity, and I feel so blessed and thankful. I now feel more prepared than ever to take on the challenge of college and this next chapter of my life.”

Recipients receive a $2,000 stipend to assist with the purchase of books, a laptop, or other educational supplies. The award is renewable for four years if the student maintains a 3.0 cumulative grade point average.

“This scholarship is a blessing and honor to receive being able to support and represent the Native American community on campus and throughout North Carolina,” Cummings said. “This scholarship allows me to focus on my education without the stress and anxieties of financial burdens. I am beyond grateful for this opportunity that I have been awarded.”

Mark Locklear is the public relations specialist at UNCP. Contact him at [email protected]