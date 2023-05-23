LUMBERTON — “Just show what you know.”

That is the advice given to local students ahead of end-of-year tests by Yasmin Vargas, a Relay Graduate School of Education coach, who works closely with PSRC principals to support the district’s improvement and turnaround work. Vargas said students should not stress about test taking but should be well-prepared.

Students in grades 3 through 8 will take NC End-of-Grade Assessments in Reading, Math and Science starting Friday. NC End-of-Course Assessments will be administered to high school students starting on June 5. Students in eighth-grade Math 1 classes also will take EOCs.

“It’s not about defining your intelligence,” Vargas said of testing. “Remember that we already know you are smart, beautiful and capable! A test is just a way for your teachers and others that support your learning to know what other knowledge they need to provide you with so that you can continue reaching your dreams and goals!”

Importance of assessments

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction further details the importance of assessments and their function in its Family Guide to Assessment.

“Assessment is a tool used to measure, track, and monitor student progress or mastery of particular learning objectives and expectations over time,” NCDPI’s Family Guide to Assessment reads in part.

Families can use the data to understand the progress of student learning, while educators use it to “drive their planning and instruction,” according to NCDPI.

“School and district leaders can use data to gauge how classrooms and schools are performing. This data can be used to identify resources or professional development that would help teachers help students; it can also help administrators make personnel decisions to improve quality of learning and evaluation of how state academic standards are being implemented through local curriculum,” according to NCDPI.

Test-taking tips

Still, there are several ways students can prepare for upcoming End-of-Grade and End-of-Course tests. As they prepare to test, the Public Schools of Robeson County and Vargas have shared a few tips to help them arrive ready to do their best.

PSRC encourages students to get plenty of rest ahead of testing dates. The district also advises students to take their time during testing and not rush.

“Keep track of your timing and complete the questions that are easiest for you first,” Vargas said.

She also recommends that students reread questions at least twice before answering them.

Students should also use what they know or evidence from the text to answer questions correctly, she said.

“For multiple choice, double-check every single answer choice with evidence from the text or by solving multiple ways to make sure the answer you choose is the best choice,” she said.

Test takers should also remember to keep a good attitude, she said.

“Keep a positive attitude because your teachers, friends and family love you no matter what!” she said. “Stay positive and alert, and you will do great!”

Jessica Sealey is the chief communications officer for the Public Schools of Robeson County. Contact her at 910-671-6000 Ext. 3006.