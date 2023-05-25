LUMBERTON — PSRC celebrated its retirees, teachers of the year and others during the PSRC Drive-thru Recognition Event held Tuesday at Lumberton Senior High School.

During the event, retirees, 2023-2024 PSRC Beginning Teacher of the Year Akea Roudy, 2023-2024 PSRC Teacher of the Year Kimberly Hunt, 2023-2024 PSRC Principal of the Year Dr. Anthony Barton, teachers of the year, and principals were greeted with fanfare and congratulatory remarks as they drove through the front parking lot of LSHS.

Melissa Thompson, PSRC assistant superintendent of Human Resources, greeted honorees and thanked them for their service.

PSRC Board of Education members, Cabinet members, PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson and others greeted honorees, who were presented with plaques of appreciation and a gift card for their service to the district.

The drive-thru celebration began during the COVID pandemic and ran so smoothly that the district decided to continue the mode of celebration once more this year. Next year, PSRC leaders plan to return to the district’s traditional banquet celebration indoors.

This academic year, the district will bid farewell to 132 retirees who served in various roles ranging from the school and district levels.

“On behalf of the Public Schools of Robeson County, I would like to thank you all for your many years of service and dedication to our schoolchildren. We wish you all the best in your

retirement. Congratulations and may God richly bless you in this new chapter of life,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson in a statement.

The names of retirees were announced by Courtney Sutton, director of Classified Personnel at PSRC. PSRC Human Resource Specialist Nakeia McKiver recognized the district’s beginning teacher of the year. Dr. Renee Steele, director of PSRC Licensure, recognized the district’s teacher of the year, teachers of the year at the school level, principal of the year and school principals.

Also during the event, Ryan Sampson, on behalf of Horace Mann Insurance, presented a $250 check to 2023-2024 PSRC Teacher of the Year Kimberly Hunt.

“Thank you all for your commitment to our students. We appreciate our teachers, principals and staff and we wish our retirees a happy and blessed retirement,” said John Simmons, chairman of the PSRC Board of Education.

“Thank you for making a difference in the lives of our students and staff members!” said PSRC Chief Communications Officer Jessica Sealey in a statement. “You all will always be a part of our PSRC Family.”

Jessica Sealey is the chief communications officer at the Public Schools of Robeson County. Reach her at 910-733-6027 or via email at [email protected].