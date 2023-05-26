PET OF THE WEEK

Binx is a male black domestic short hair that is friendly, affectionate, playful, smart, curious, funny, athletic and loves kisses. Binx is looking for a family of his own. He was found at a local business where one of the employees took him in as a newborn kitten. He was bottle fed until he could eat on his own.

Binx is about 6 months old. He is up to date on vaccines, dewormed and Feline Leukemia Virus negative and neutered. He loves his person. He is a right in your face love bug. If you are looking for a cuddle bug then look no further.

He will come with his litter box, toys and his harness.

His adoption fee $125.

Call Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of NC Inc., Lumberton at 910-740-6843 for more information about pet adoptions.