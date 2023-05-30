FAIRMONT — Those who attended Fairmont’s Memorial Day ceremony Monday received a lesson in commitment and devotion to country.

Throughout the hour-long event numerous references were made honoring those who served and perished in our nation’s conflicts.

With prayers, poems, and speeches delivered by a variety of participants, all comments were focused on honoring the memory of those whose commitment to our nation resulted in their loss of life.

The program, an annual event sponsored by the Town of Fairmont, took place in the Heritage Center and was attended by 50 residents.

An invocation by Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church Pastor and Army veteran Sammy Shropshire was followed by the reading of poems by Fairmont High School Senior Hannah Pearson and Miss Fairmont Kaylee Chavis.

Remembrance remarks were offered by Tommy McLean, Robeson County deputy and army veteran, prior to the keynote address delivered by Fairmont Town Manager Jerome Chestnut.

Chestnut offered remarks and memories of his service and the memories he had of those with whom he served, as well as their dedication.

At the conclusion of the program the Fairmont Festival Queens passed out patriotic wrist bracelets and Memorial poppies.

Military veterans and families who attended were afforded the opportunity to offer brief comments regarding their service and speak about any family members who were lost during conflict. Fairmont High School ROTC cadets opened and closed the event with a precise placement of and retiring of the United States and North Carolina flags.

Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp, who planned and presided over the event said the program was successful in displaying honor to the fallen and fulfilling the commitment of the current population to continue remembering them.

“I felt this program achieved its goal of paying respect to the memories of all those who served and sacrificed in support of our nation’s causes,” Kemp said. “No one could ask for more than what they offered.”

The Program

Welcome and Opening Remarks, Mayor Charles Kemp

Introductions of Guests, Mayor Charles Kemp/Jerome Chestnut

Invocation Rev. Sammy Shropshire, pastor of Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church

Flag Ceremony, FHS JROTC Cadets/Capt. Bobby Gay

National Anthem, Whitney Houston (recorded)

Pledge of Allegiance, Mayor Kemp and Audience

Reading of Poems, Hannah Pearson, FHS Senior

Reading of Poem, Kaylee Chavis, Miss Fairmont

Remembrance Music, “Some Mother’s Son,” Carolyn Dawn Johnson

Remembrance Remarks, Tommy McLean, deputy sheriff

Keynote Address, N.C. Sen. Danny Britt

Recognition of service personnel in attendance, Mayor Charles Kemp

Offering of poppies/bracelets, Fairmont Festival Queens

Benediction, Rev. Sammy Shropshire